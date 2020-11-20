Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CODX. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Co-Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

CODX stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $307.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of -2.91. Co-Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 135.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $1,138,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $182,000. 23.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

