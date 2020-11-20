CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CME. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a sell rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.35.

CME stock opened at $165.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total value of $349,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,484.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $867,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,913. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,282,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,567,000 after purchasing an additional 637,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,462,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,750,000 after buying an additional 23,030 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CME Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,768,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,053,000 after buying an additional 133,177 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,747,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,655,000 after buying an additional 40,698 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,439,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,184,000 after buying an additional 301,100 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

