Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Shares of CLW opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $623.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.69. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. Research analysts predict that Clearwater Paper will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 28.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 385.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 258.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.