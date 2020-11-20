ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ClearOne stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 802,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $1,997,995.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,253,943 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,318.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 814,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,671. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

