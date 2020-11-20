ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Major Shareholder Purchases $31,635.00 in Stock

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 17,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $31,635.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,259,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,280,894.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18. ClearOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $3.54.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded ClearOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

