Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Sells $511,170.40 in Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Patrick Goepel sold 21,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $511,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patrick Goepel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Patrick Goepel sold 2,378 shares of Clearfield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $55,003.14.

Clearfield stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.72 million, a P/E ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLFD. BidaskClub downgraded Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Clearfield from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Clearfield from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Clearfield from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Clearfield by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter worth $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Clearfield by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

