ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:YLDE opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.62. ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $35.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.65% of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

