Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the October 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,207,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CCTC opened at $0.01 on Friday. Clean Coal Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.
Clean Coal Technologies Company Profile
Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Coal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Coal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.