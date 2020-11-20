ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,078 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Triple-S Management worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 143.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 962.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Triple-S Management by 22.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

GTS opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Triple-S Management Co. has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $523.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.98.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Triple-S Management Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Triple-S Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

