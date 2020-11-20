ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 631 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Alamo Group worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alamo Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $135.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.99 and a 12 month high of $140.12.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.78%.

In related news, EVP Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $115,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,952.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $70,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

