ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 6,251 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,251 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in AAON in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,358,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 3.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,323,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,222,000 after purchasing an additional 100,259 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 4.4% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,683,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,382,000 after purchasing an additional 70,249 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 677.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 59,515 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of AAON by 43.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 47,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $65.76 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $69.41. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day moving average is $56.98.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

