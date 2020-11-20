ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,308,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,820,000 after purchasing an additional 172,907 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,541,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 750,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,852,000 after acquiring an additional 89,277 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,764,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,284,000 after acquiring an additional 85,437 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Sidoti raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $76.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $77.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day moving average of $60.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $53,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $616,563.20. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.