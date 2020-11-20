ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 38,078 Shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,078 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Triple-S Management worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 143.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 962.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 22.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTS opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Triple-S Management Co. has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $523.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.98.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Triple-S Management Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Triple-S Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

