ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 18,360 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,164 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,360 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 79.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 980,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,617,000 after acquiring an additional 435,206 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 33.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 415,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,215 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 124,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 89.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 689,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 326,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $42.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.01. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $46.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.42%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.