ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,476 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,566,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,469,000 after buying an additional 466,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 1.78. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $54.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.74.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 881.86% and a negative return on equity of 38.64%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $38.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $1,467,249.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,468,029.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $3,112,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,200. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

