ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,262 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in The Ensign Group by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENSG. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens raised The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

ENSG stock opened at $69.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $70.56.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

In related news, COO Spencer Burton sold 5,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $401,132.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 22,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $1,350,089.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,148,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,209 shares of company stock worth $7,291,022. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

