ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,038 Shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of BioSpecifics Technologies worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSTC. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 91,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 59,447 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 427,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,187,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,812,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 58,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 33,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,124,000 after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares during the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BSTC opened at $88.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.78. The company has a market capitalization of $649.52 million, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.28. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $89.15.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.70. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 47.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $88.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. BioSpecifics Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, develops an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX and Xiapex brands.

