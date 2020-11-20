ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,038 Shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of BioSpecifics Technologies worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSTC. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 429.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,983,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,124,000 after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares during the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioSpecifics Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ BSTC opened at $88.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.78. The company has a market capitalization of $649.52 million, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.28. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $89.15.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.70. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 47.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSTC. TheStreet downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $88.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. BioSpecifics Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

BioSpecifics Technologies Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, develops an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX and Xiapex brands.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC).

Receive News & Ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.