ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 10,312 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,312 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Celestica worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Celestica by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Celestica from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Celestica from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Celestica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.02.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

