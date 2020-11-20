ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth $27,396,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of RH by 2.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $7,969,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RH by 21.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of RH by 7.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of RH opened at $432.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.17. RH has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $439.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.54. RH had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 1,201.65%. The business had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RH will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on RH from $446.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.69.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.