ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth $27,396,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of RH by 2.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth $7,969,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RH by 21.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of RH by 7.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RH from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on RH from $352.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Cowen raised RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays raised their target price on RH from $446.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RH in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.69.

RH stock opened at $432.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $379.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.74. RH has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $439.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.79.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.54. RH had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 1,201.65%. The firm had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

