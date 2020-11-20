ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,610 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Lumentum by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $82.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.06 and a 12-month high of $96.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.32.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $577,491.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,807,432.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 18,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,604,549.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,920,817. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,649,613. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

