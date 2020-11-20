ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,610 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Lumentum by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $82.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.06 and a 12-month high of $96.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Lumentum from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.32.

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $133,949.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,078.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 18,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,604,549.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,920,817. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,649,613. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

