ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLAB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 251.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $112.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.29. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 164.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLAB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $113,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,080,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $179,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.