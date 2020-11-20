ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 251.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $112.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.82, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $122.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.50 and its 200 day moving average is $100.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $113,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,080,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $179,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

