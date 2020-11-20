ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $1.28 Million in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 103,900 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,442 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 443.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FireEye during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

FEYE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

FEYE stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.65. FireEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

