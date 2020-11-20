ClariVest Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEIS. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 66.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 33.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $89.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.29. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $90.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.14.

In other news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $423,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,448 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

