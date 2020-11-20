ClariVest Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KOD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 77,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 42,318 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $74.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 322,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.43 per share, with a total value of $15,318,893.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $156,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 557,840 shares of company stock valued at $26,933,444 and sold 36,100 shares valued at $2,837,682.

Shares of KOD opened at $137.92 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $141.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.80.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.15).

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

