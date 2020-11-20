ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Black Knight by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 542,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,388,000 after purchasing an additional 263,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,845,000 after purchasing an additional 427,958 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKI opened at $93.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 52,200 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $4,410,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKI. Barclays lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $87.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.40.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

