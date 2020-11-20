ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Ebix worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,701,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,411,000 after purchasing an additional 280,005 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in Ebix by 2.3% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,629,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after acquiring an additional 36,444 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Ebix by 2.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,453,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,936,000 after acquiring an additional 34,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ebix by 17.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after acquiring an additional 125,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ebix by 30.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 617,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 144,077 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ebix alerts:

NASDAQ EBIX opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ebix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $945.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.11.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.18 million. Ebix had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ebix from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.