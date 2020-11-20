ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 28.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 385.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 258.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLW opened at $37.64 on Friday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average is $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $623.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

