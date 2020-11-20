ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDFC. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in WD-40 in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in WD-40 in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 22.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDFC. DA Davidson raised their price target on WD-40 from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $257.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $151.16 and a 12 month high of $264.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.22 and a 200-day moving average of $200.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43 and a beta of -0.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

In related news, CFO Jay Rembolt sold 1,729 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $406,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,853,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,816. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

