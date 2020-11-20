ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SVMK were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SVMK by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,550,000 after purchasing an additional 243,390 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,405,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,949,000 after buying an additional 601,950 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,763,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,985,000 after buying an additional 28,015 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after buying an additional 648,263 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,388,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,709,000 after buying an additional 21,677 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SVMK from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SVMK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

SVMK stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. SVMK Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SVMK Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $35,271.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 42,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $1,096,191.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,103 over the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

