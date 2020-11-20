ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,805 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 18,343 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 82.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 20.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.51. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.70 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NUVA. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.06.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

