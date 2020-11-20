ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,805 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 18,343 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in NuVasive during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 82.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in NuVasive during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 20.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

Get NuVasive alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.06.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $81.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average of $54.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.70 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.