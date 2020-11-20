ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 8,158 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 420.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 240.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 1.74.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNLI. ValuEngine upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,101,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,689 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,259. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

