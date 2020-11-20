Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Trims WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Target Price to $32.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WW. DA Davidson raised their target price on WW International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WW International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on WW International from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. WW International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Get WW International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $26.20 on Friday. WW International has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $47.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.26 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WW International will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 15,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $345,004.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WW International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in WW International by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 280.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of WW International by 16.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of WW International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.