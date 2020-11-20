Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Price Target to $6.00

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Antero Midstream from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Midstream from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $7.87.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.95%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 9,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $60,881.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,817.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 8,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $46,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 104,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

