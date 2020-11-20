Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $61.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its target price upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ACM. KeyCorp raised their price target on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AECOM from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on AECOM from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AECOM from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NYSE:ACM opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90. AECOM has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $52.40.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in AECOM by 2,034.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in AECOM in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in AECOM in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in AECOM by 44.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

