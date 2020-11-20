CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Stock Rating Lowered by Smith Barney Citigroup

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CIT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CIT Group has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $48.96. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.70. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CIT Group will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CIT Group by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in CIT Group by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CIT Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CIT Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.