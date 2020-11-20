Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRUS. TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, 140166 upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.00.
Cirrus Logic stock opened at $76.27 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $91.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.86.
In other news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $46,868.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,174.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 9,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $649,996.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,382.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,976 shares of company stock worth $6,035,040 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9,819.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.