Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRUS. TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, 140166 upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.00.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $76.27 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $91.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $46,868.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,174.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 9,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $649,996.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,382.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,976 shares of company stock worth $6,035,040 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9,819.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

