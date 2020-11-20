Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Raised to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPXGF. TD Securities increased their price target on Cineplex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cineplex from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cineplex from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at $7.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80. Cineplex has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $26.19.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

