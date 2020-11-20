Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank lowered shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CGX. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Sunday, October 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.00.

Get Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) alerts:

Shares of CGX opened at C$9.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $577.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46. Cineplex Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.32 and a 1-year high of C$34.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64.

In other Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) news, Director Phyllis Yaffe acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,964.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$240,750.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.