Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 70.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 366,616 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Cimarex Energy worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XEC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 251.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,215,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,562,000 after buying an additional 138,065 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 41.8% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,085,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,081,000 after buying an additional 909,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $351,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

