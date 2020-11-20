CIBC Increases NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$12.25

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NWH.UN. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Sunday, September 6th.

NWH.UN opened at C$12.13 on Monday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$6.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.37, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.81.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$69.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.22%.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

