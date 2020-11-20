CIBC Increases NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$12.25

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NWH.UN. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Sunday, September 6th.
NWH.UN opened at C$12.13 on Monday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$6.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.37, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.81.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.22%.
About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
