CIBC Increases Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$37.50

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$35.50 to C$37.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$29.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.44.

EIF opened at C$38.60 on Monday. Exchange Income Co. has a 12-month low of C$12.57 and a 12-month high of C$46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 33.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.37.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

