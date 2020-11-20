CI Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 954.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 104.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 59.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of -122.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.60. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

