CI Investments Inc. Takes $1.66 Million Position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 130,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Pactiv Evergreen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter worth about $676,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

In other news, insider John P. Rooney bought 6,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $75,621.00. Also, Director Jonathan D. Rich bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $700,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 73,909 shares of company stock valued at $971,845.

PTVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pactiv Evergreen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.93.

PTVE opened at $15.87 on Friday. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($2.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

