CI Investments Inc. Sells 3,442 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Colliers International Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Colliers International Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $86.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $92.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average of $61.44.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

