CI Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in CNOOC during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNOOC in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CEO stock opened at $114.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.00. CNOOC Limited has a 1 year low of $81.11 and a 1 year high of $181.13. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.41.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CNOOC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

